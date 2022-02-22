Share Omaha asks metro area to celebrate '2's Day' by giving back

OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — It’s Tuesday, but it’s also being dubbed as 2’s Day, as it’s February 22nd, 2022 (2/22/22).

To honor the unique palindrome date, Share Omaha is celebrating with a day of good all around the number two.

They're asking the Omaha metro to donate $22 to nonprofits that matter most to you, and there’s plenty to choose from as Share Omaha can connect you to more than 650 area nonprofits.

“We started hearing excitement around this fun palindrome day. 2-22-22. It’s so unique that it falls on a Tuesday,” Share Omaha’s Katie Fourney said. “Schools are starting to have fun with it, and we started hearing campaigns from other parts of the country and didn’t want Omaha to be left out. Because we know that we like to join in on the fun too.”

They say nonprofits are very resourceful, and just $22 can go a long way in making an impact in our community.

“We wanted to gather from the nonprofits an idea of what $22 can do for them, and we heard so many amazing things,” Fourney said. “So, a lot of excitement here and just a fun way to give back in hopefully two minutes or less.”

A $22 donation can help a child get an oral health screening at Family Inc., provide 66 meals through Heartland Hope Mission, and provide a family with a month of diapers through the Life House.

There’s a full list of what your $22 donation can do, and you can check out all the 650+ nonprofits in the area, on Share Omaha's website.

