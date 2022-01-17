Share Omaha provides ways to give back on MLK Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Monday we celebrate the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and the sacrifices he made to impact our country.

In honor of his civic impact, MLK Day is also recognized as a National Day of Service. A day where the focus is on acting on causes that are important to you and making a difference in the community and the country.

Share Omaha is ready to help you find the perfect fit to make that difference. Share Omaha is the hub for non-profits in the metro. By visiting shareomaha.org, you can find a non-profit you connect most with and sign up to volunteer or make a donation.

While Share Omaha is widely known for its role in Giving Tuesday and the Do Good Days in the spring, they have opportunities for you to get involved 365 days a year at any of the area’s 656 non-profits.

However, they say today is one of the most important because of the significance Martin Luther King Jr. had on our country.

“It’s a day on, not a day off,” Share Omaha Executive Director Marjorie Maas said. “It’s a day where you dedicate yourself to doing something that’s beyond just you and your family, but something bigger than yourself, and hopefully that directs the rest of your year.”

Monday also marks the three-year anniversary of Share Omaha. They say it couldn’t be more fitting, and they’re thrilled to celebrate it on such a special day.

Share Omaha says if you are unable to volunteer today you can still pledge to volunteer today for a future date.

“If you weren’t able to make that commitment today you can still pledge your volunteer service on shareomaha.org,” Maas said. “You can choose a volunteer opportunity and say, ‘I’m going to apply for that today,’ and we’re hoping to see great volunteer numbers all throughout the day of people signing up to pledge themselves to volunteerism for the year.”

You can also donate to one of the non-profits on its website. They recommend donating $28.54, the value of a volunteer hour.

To visit Share Omaha’s website and to learn more ways you can donate and volunteer in the community, click here.

