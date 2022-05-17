Share Omaha's Do Good Days is underway

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a big week for area nonprofits as Share Omaha's Do Good Days returns for its second consecutive year.

In the Do Good campaign's inaugural year in 2021, the community made the following contributions to the 650+ local nonprofits:

- 17,813 donations equaling $2,558,002.50 (including matching gifts)

- 1,874 items donated for Wish List Wednesday (valued at $43,800.69)

- 912 new volunteer applicants

- 1,247 people volunteered during the week, equaling 2,885 total volunteer hours

This year the campaign runs Tuesday through Thursday, with each day holding a different theme.

Tuesday you are asked to make monetary donations for Give On Tuesday.

Wednesday you are asked to purchase and donate items to nonprofits for Wishlist Wednesday.

Thursday is Volun-Thursday, where you are asked to volunteer for a nonprofit.

To check out all of the area's nonprofits and to donate, access a nonprofits wish list, or volunteer, click here.