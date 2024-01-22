Shine the Light on Hunger campaign to provide more than 9 million meals for neighbors in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The need for food donations in our community is higher than ever.

In fact, Food Bank for the Heartland says it’s serving four times the number of households than it was in 2018.

The 17th annual Shine the Light on Hunger campaign announced on Monday that a big donation is on the way that is sure to make an impact on our neighbors.

“The 2023 Shine the Light on Hunger campaign will provide more than nine million meals, eclipsing this year’s goal by more than four million meals," Conagra Brands Vice President Karen Black said.

“Once again, it’s a shining example of how the community rallies behind our mission and has our back," Food Bank for the Heartland President & CEO Brian Barks said. "Being able to generate over $3 million, which is enough to generate over nine million meals, is a perfect example of what makes this community a beautiful place to live.”

The Shine the Light on HUngers campaign is a collaboration with many partners, including the City of Omaha (Holiday Lights Festival), Conagra Brands, Food Bank for the Heartland, Baker's, Scoular, and Farm Credit Services of America — along with the entire community.

Barks says the funds raised will make a big difference but hunger in our community is a 12 month problem, and he hopes the community keeps the momentum going through donations and volunteering.

To learn more about the Food Bank for the Heartland, or to donate or volunteer, click here.