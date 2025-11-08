Shutdown snags? Not so much at Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The FAA is reducing flights by 10% amid a government shutdown that's resulting in staffing shortages. Travelers arrived at Eppley Airfield prepared for delays, but only a few found their flights were changed.



Most flights at Eppley Airfield were on time, with only a few cancellations and delays on the departure board.

While most passengers encountered no issues, some had delays — including one traveler whose brother’s flight was delayed by five and a half hours.

Passengers acknowledged the challenges faced by federal employees working without pay during the shutdown.

Eppley Flyers Take Delays in Stride Amid FAA Staffing Crunch

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the FAA canceling flights due to the government shutdown and staffing shortages, we wanted to see what it looked like at Eppley Airfield.

I'm neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and, behind me, there's a little bit of red on this board — just a few cancellations. A little bit more yellow. Those are the delays, but for the most part, I found it wasn't as bad as I was expecting.

"I've been keeping up with the news and stuff, so I was kind of worried about it," said Jose.

His trip home to San Diego was on time, though he was prepared for problems.

But, Jimmy James told me his Charlotte flight was delayed.

"I was worried about missing my connection, but fortunately I'm on the same plane. I just have to get off and get back on," Jimmy James Hamblin said.

Most travelers I spoke wit, including a few headed to the Husker game in LA, hadn't encountered any snags.

"On the way here we just talked about whatever happens it's going to be fine and we're early enough, so if something's delayed, we'll be fine," said Jayden, a teenager traveling to Hawaii with family.

Katrina: "Were you worried about delays for somebody not getting there because of a canceled flight?"

Lauryn, also in the group going to Hawaii, said, "Yeah, I was kind of worried but it's the same thing Jayden said, we're just going to have to deal with it."

"I haven't had no issues, aside from my flight from Minneapolis to here being delayed for like, 40 minutes," said Daysi, who arrived from Los Angeles.

T.J. arrived from New York LaGuardia with no problems, but his brother wasn't so lucky: "His flight got bumped back. I think it was five-and-a-half hours."

Some were thinking of federal employees working with no pay.

"Sometimes you get a little frustrated with them, but not now because they're working for free at the moment and that's not good for anybody," Hamblin said.

At Eppley Airfield, where most passengers were taking things in stride, I'm neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

