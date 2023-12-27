Sidney student arrested after allegedly posting hit list online

SIDNEY, Iowa — A Sidney teen has been arrested and charged for terroristic threats after allegedly making a hit list and posting it online to social media.

That suspect has been identified as Katelyn Surrell. 3 News Now spoke with Sgt. Andrew Wake of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, who said that the suspect just turned 18, which is the age of majority in Iowa.

Surrell was arrested on Tuesday after a school resource officer at Sidney High School was tipped off about a social media post, where she allegedly threatened to commit arson against specific faculty, students and community members.

Surrell is being held on a $5,000 bond on seven counts of Threat of Terrorism, a felony. She may be released if she posts 10 percent of the bond. The sheriff's office said judges usually issue a "no contact" order that would allow a school resource office to arrest a suspect if found on school property.

