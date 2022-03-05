Sioux City man pleads not guilty in Capitol riot case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa man facing four federal charges related to entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack has pleaded not guilty.

Kenneth Rader of Sioux City appeared in a video hearing on Friday before Judge Royce Lamberth to face charges that he knowingly entering a restricted building, two counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

The 53-year-old Rader remains free on bond and has another hearing scheduled for May 10. He was arrested on Jan. 20 in Sioux City after an agent with the Omaha division of the FBI said the agency received a tip from a relative that Rader was involved in the breach of the Capitol.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

