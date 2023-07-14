Sister of suspect in double homicide heartbroken: 'We're best friends. He could've called me'

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — A heartbreaking situation for an Omaha family: two women were killed last night and, investigators tell us, the man they suspect did it is related to the victims.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, Douglas County deputies were called to an apartment near 90th Plaza and Sorensen Parkway. They found 55-year-old Lisa Cannon and 30-year-old Marquesha Cannon dead.

Fernandez Mason, 22, was arrested and booked for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

We talked to his sister, who asked not to be shown, about the questions she has.

“What happened? Why? And knowing him, he could've walked away. If she made you mad to that point, he could've walked away. He could've left. He could've called me. We're best friends. He could've called me,” she said.

She said she talked to her mom and sister Thursday and everything seemed fine.

Investigators are asking anyone with information call: 402-444-6000. Tips about what happened could lead to a cash reward.

