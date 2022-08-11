Sixth annual Pinnacle Bank Championship tees off

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Some of the world's best golfers will tee off at Indian Creek Golf Club in Elkhorn Thursday for the sixth annual Pinnacle Bank Championships.

The tournament is the Korn Ferry Tour regular season finale. The top 25 finishers will earn a PGA card to compete in events on the PGA Tour.

The tournament teed off at 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning and will run through Sunday.

3 News Now Reporter Zach Williamson caught up with the Pinnacle Bank Championship Tournament Director Jessica Brabec before the tournament started Thursday morning.

