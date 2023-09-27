Skyline Woods Golf Course has plans for redevelopment and neighbors are excited

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — After closing in 2005, the Skyline Woods Golf Course went through several ownership changes and maintenance lagged. Now, the new owner, Dennis Circo has big plans for a luxury country club.

"It's like a huge relief to know that somebody is going to take over and make this like a majestic place where people want to be," said Robyn Vance, the President of the Home Owners Association (HOA).

Surrounding the 110-acre golf course is the Skyline neighborhood with around 100 homes. But before Circo got all the neighbors excited, that golf course went through a lot of change, including four bankruptcies.

"People driving up and down the road swing by you know that's not a place that I want to live in," said Reed Emsick, Vice President of the HOA.

It wasn't just bankruptcies that hurt the neighborhood, as the golf course was left unmaintained for years.

"We didn't like looking out our back door and seeing chest-high, at times, weeds," said Vance.

Now, there's a new owner. And for Dennis Circo, it's a full circle moment, after helping his father develop the original Skyline Golf Course back in the late '60s.

"I bought it back, without really knowing what I wanted to do with it but with the hope of revitalizing it, refurbishing it and bringing it back into something that is value to the neighborhood instead of the eyesore that it was," said Circo.

His plan, the turn it back into a full-service, private and exclusive country club with a swimming pool, tennis courts, an 18-hole golf course and more.

"As a homeowner, being able to see everything cleaned up and mowed and kept pristine as we do to our own properties, to have our surrounding area to be kept as such is just great," said Sallie Elliot, secretary of the HOA.

Circo is still waiting on the city's approval but hopes to start construction by late 2024, or early 2025. He's met with neighbors to discuss his plans and members of the HOA say he's been rather transparent.

