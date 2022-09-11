Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Council Bluffs LDS members team up to make beds for kids in need

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Saturday’s rain didn't stop an effort to give more kids in our area a place to sleep.

The organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes kids’ beds from scratch. The Omaha area chapter teamed up with the Church of Latter Day Saints in Council Bluffs to make 100 beds.

LDS church members said the event was their way of remembering 9/11 by doing acts of service for the community.

“You'd be surprised. Right here in our town the number of kids who are sleeping on the floor, they're sleeping on an air mattress, they're – three of them sharing a bed. So here's an opportunity for a group to come together and really make a difference in their lives," said Roger Riffel, co-president of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Omaha chapter.

The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace had made about 15 hundred beds for kids since it started in 2018.

