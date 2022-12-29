Southwest flyers at Eppley hope to find luggage as it piles up

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Christmas, Sophie Glaubius was empty-handed for presents for her family.

That's just one of the hardships caused to people across the country as Southwest continues to struggle with its operations.

She checked her bag with the gifts in Denver but didn't fly. She learned her flight was pushed back two days. She opted to make the drive to the Omaha area from Colorado. The suitcase, though, was stuck with Southwest.

But just in time before heading back, she came away with the gifts from Eppley Airfield on Wednesday.

She doesn't know how or when the bag arrived in Omaha. She wasn't expecting to come back with it when she showed up at Eppley. But she did, just in time to hand out the presents before heading back.

"I had to laugh," she said. "The one time I get really get nice stuff for Christmas, it's lost. So I think it was kind of a miracle that I got this."

AARON HEGARTY AT EPPLEY ON WEDNESDAY

Unlike Glaubius, some Southwest customers that 3 News Now encountered at Eppley Airfield on Wednesday received a call that their bag was there. Galubius gave coming to the airport a shot after she had no luck reaching anyone on the phone.

One thing that was noticeably absent at the Southwest kiosk at Eppley, though, was a line. It had been there in prior days. But the vast majority of Southwest flights out of Omaha Wednesday were canceled well in advance.

From Tuesday: Frustrated line of Southwest passengers at Eppley vent about travel nightmares

Southwest had no updated statement posted to its website on Wednesday.

Spokespeople told 3 News Now, though, that they're using their "standard procedures for returning baggage during irregular operations."

"We will make every attempt to reconnect Customers with their baggage at no cost to the Customer – we will use shipping partners to return baggage, where appropriate," a spokesperson wrote. They directed impacted customers here. Refunds can now be requested online here.

A couple visiting from Fresno, California, were hoping to fill out a form or be reconnected with their luggage Wednesday at Eppley.

To get here, they drove six hours from Fresno to Las Vegas after their attempt to fly out of Fresno was fruitless, hoping to grab a Southwest flight there. That, too, was canceled at the last moment.

They booked another airline to get here. The luggage, though, stayed with Southwest.

"Luckily any medication, any of that (critically important things) we had with us," she said. "But when you have to go buy your clothes and everything and start fresh, it's rather expensive. Let alone book another flight that you weren't planning on."

ANCHOR MARY NELSON'S TIPS FOR DEALING WITH A CANCELED FLIGHT

What to do if your Southwest flight is canceled

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.