Southwest Iowa benefiting from federal funding

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — More than $10 million will go to nine community-based projects in Iowa's Third Congressional District.

Congresswoman Cindy Axne says much of that help is part of a federal funding bill that she supported.

The projects range from the expansion of a childcare center in Stanton, Iowa to funding more than $900,000 to bring more affordable housing options to Council Bluffs.

That money will support the construction of more than 75 units at the South End Housing Development Program.

“Affordable housing is so important to our state, we have way too many people who aren't able to get into housing. We lack housing in general in many parts of our state, let alone, the ability to be able to afford it,” Axne said. “I was so happy to get this piece in. It's one of the most important things a person can have is a good roof over their head.”

Representative Axne says other items on her agenda include lowering the costs of fertilizer and prescription drug prices.

She is joining other Iowa representatives and senators in finding a better explanation of the delays in Iowa's tornado alert system during the March 5th storm that left five people dead.

All say the technical issue that led to those delays needs to be fixed now, as we move into severe weather season.

