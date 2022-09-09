Stanton, Iowa hopes to attract more businesses, tourists and residents by upgrading amenities and facilities

STANTON, Iowa. (KMTV) — It's a scene you'd find in a Norman Rockwell painting: Stanton, Iowa is hosting a homecoming parade complete with a marching band, floats and a pancake breakfast.

"I think everyone is very welcoming here and it's more like a family feel," resident Kassie Houdek said.

The latest census shows about 700 people living in the city. Stanton wants to keep them and even grow.

City leaders say there's room for more visitors, residents and businesses, but the town has to look appealing. They're sprucing up downtown store fronts, making upgrades to a nearby trail and installing a drinking fountain by the trail.

"Now, more than ever, we hear stories of towns that may not be growing or, you know. are dying. We have so many wonderful people and partners in our community that take pride in what we have and are progressive and want to see it grow. So, to keep our town alive and thriving and growing, it takes everybody," Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey said.

An example of pouring investments into Stanton is a new outdoor basketball court. Two high school students — Jenna Stephens and Abby Burke — are leading the project.

"We thought this would be a great addition to our community, just something for younger kids to do instead of playing inside the gym all day," Burke said.

They got the idea for the court two years ago and raised more than $30,000 to hire a construction company. The concrete will get laid next week.

"We've had so much fun growing up together so for further generations who want to grow up here and hang out with their friends, we're just adding more things they'll be able to go out and do together," Stephens said.

It's building for a future that will keep Stanton on the map.

"Everyone knows us as the Swedish town. We have our big coffee pot here in town. I hope everyone knows that we're not just that little small town and we're mighty and we're welcoming and we love everyone," Houdek said.

The Stanton Child Resource Center is also expanding its daycare for an additional 50 kids.

RELATED: The Iowa town of Stanton is growing

The Iowa town of Stanton is growing

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.