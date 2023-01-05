Start off the New Year with these free and affordable events happening this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Now that the new year is well underway, check out these local, free and affordable events happening this weekend.
Amahl and the Night Visitors
Jan. 6: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Jan. 7: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
113 North 18th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
FREE; free-will donation suggested.
Featuring Omaha's vocal group Resonance.
For more information visit: resonancevoices.org
Family Fun Day
Jan. 7: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Midtown Crossing
3110 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68131
FREE
Featuring activities, attractions, and story time and photos with Olaf, Elsa, Anna and Kristof.
For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com.
Craft and Vendor Show
Jan. 7: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Transit Building
5701 South 85th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68127
FREE
Featuring Ponca and Native artists and businesses.
For more information visit: poncatribe-ne.org.
Howliday Pawty
Jan. 7: 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Bonafide Dog Academy
960 South 72nd Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
Admission is $5 per dog
Featuring use of Bonafide's playroom.
For more information visit: omahacorgicrew.com.
Hummel New Year's Hike
Jan. 7: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Hummel Nature Center
3033 Hummel Park Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68112
FREE
Featuring hiking, crafts, and hot cocoa.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Raptors...Live!
Jan. 7: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
Admission is free for members or with daily admission
Features meeting raptor ambassadors up close and learning about birds.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org.
Winter Carnival
Jan. 8: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Omaha Children's Museum
500 South 20th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family
Featuring playing, learning, dinner and making your own Tzedakah box.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
