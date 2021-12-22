Staying aware of fire hazards during the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We're now getting ready to gather with our loved ones for the Christmas season and it's important to remember some of the fire hazards that we face this time of the year.

First off, if you're hosting Christmas, be sure to check that all of your smoke alarms are working.

The Papillion Fire Department said most house fires happen in homes without working smoke detectors.

If you have a real Christmas tree, make sure you are continuing to water it and keeping it away from things like space heaters.

We all like to gather around the fireplace during the winter holidays. If you haven't already, clean your chimney, keep gifts away and attend the fire at all times.

"Usually what we see when it comes to cooking is leaving cooking unattended. Putting something in the oven or more likely on the stove and leaving home to run up to the store or taking a nap, those are the two most common things that we see, the cooking material catches on fire, catches the cabinet above it, and then it spreads across the kitchen. That's the thing we don't want to see. So really, it's just paying attention to what you're cooking and not leaving it unattended for very long at all," said Chief Bill Bowes with the Papillion Fire Department.

Chief Bowes said if there is a fire or smoke in your home, get out of the house and call 9-1-1. The faster you make the call the safer you and your home will be.

