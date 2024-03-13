STILL NUMBER ONE: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium sweeps USA TODAY 10BestReaders' Choice awards

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the second consecutive year, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has swept all three categories in the 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.



Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park named the 'Best Safari Park' in the nation.

The Desert Dome named the 'Best Zoo Exhibit' in the nation.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium named the 'Best Zoo' in the nation.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium won 'Best Zoo' for the second year in a row and 'Best Zoo Exhibit' for the fifth year in a row.

While Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park has now won 'Best Safari Park' for the past four years.

“This means so much to us, but also so much to Omaha, and the recognition this brings to our zoo and our community,” Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium President and CEO Dr. Luis Padilla said.

“Simply put, Omaha’s Zoo is the GOAT,” Visit Omaha Executive Director Deb Ward said.

"In 2023, our research shows 42 percent of the people who came to the zoo came from over 60 miles away. Those people are staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our stores, paying our taxes — and don’t forget, tourism supports more than 15,000 jobs for our friends, family and neighbors.”

To thank the community for voting, the Zoo is giving out a special commemorative gift to the first few hundred guests to visit the Zoo on the morning of Friday, March 15. Quantities are limited and will be given at the gate.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is currently open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buildings and exhibits close at 5 p.m.

The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park is scheduled to open on Friday, March 29, for the first day of the season.

The 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are awarded through public voting. Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts.

