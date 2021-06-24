Storm damage across the metro: Downed power lines in Fremont and tree dump open in Bellevue

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There are fallen trees and downed power lines in parts of the metro on Thursday with more severe weather a possibility by evening.

In a news release, OPPD said it was making "good progress" in restoring power to roughly 1,100 customers who were still without power at noon on Thursday.

According to the utility company, "The most severe damage is broken power poles and downed lines. Trees are also impacting power, as some have fallen into lines due to wind and lightning."

To view updates from OPPD you may visit their website.

Bellevue residents with downed tree branches can take the debris to its old landfill site on Cedar Island Road at Rose Lane. The site will be open through noon on Saturday. The city emphasizes that the dump is only open to tree and brush debris and not other types of waste. It's open to all Bellevue residents, but no commercial dumping is allowed. More information is available at Bellevue.net.

3 News Now Reporter, Isabella Basco was in Fremont on Thursday covering some of the storm damage. You can watch her update below or on Facebook.

