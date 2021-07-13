Storm debris pickup efforts to be extended

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over 100 employees from Omaha's Parks, Street Maintenance and Sewer divisions will be reassigned to provide additional curbside debris removal starting Friday, according to a press release from the city.

FCC yard waste curbside collection:

Emergency curbside collection service for small debris is still underway following severe storms that caused damage across the metro.

A press release from the city said tree debris should be placed in 96-gallon trash carts or in brown yard waste bags on your typical day of collection.

Pre-paid stickers won't be required during this time.

Additionally, branches and limbs four feet in length or less and branches six inches in diameter or less can be bundled with rope or twine.

City workers are helping FCC on daily collection routes.

Because of the large amount of additional yard waste debris, solid waste collections could be delayed as the week progresses. FCC will work Monday through Saturday of this week.

Large debris curbside collection:

This removal is in addition to the debris collection already underway by FCC Environmental and various public debris disposal sites.

The service will follow the same schedule as weekly solid waste pickup.

Large limbs should be cut to a maximum of 6' in length and stacked at the curb for removal.

The press release added that this is a curbside debris removal service only. Safety, liability and resources will prevent city workers from providing additional services in residential yards and private property.

The service might impact or temporarily suspend other services like street repair and parks maintenance.

Additionally, the city is hiring contractors to start mulching the debris at Towl Park and 156th and F St. Those sites may reopen when mulching is done and if there's a continued demand.

The below public debris sites are open daily through July 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HEFFLINGER PARK - 122ND & MAPLE

TA-HA ZOUKA PARK - ELKHORN

AL VEYS FIELD - 65TH AND HARRISON

LEVI CARTER PARK

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Bob Stubbe and Matt Kalcevich will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

