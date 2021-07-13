Busy time for homeowners, roofing companies as storm cleanup continues

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Insurance company State Farm said they have reached a certain amount of claims that meet the catastrophe threshold after severe storms.

Crews are still working on getting power back to thousands in the metro area and Omaha residents continue to clean up their neighborhoods after powerful winds and rain swept through the area Friday night.

As resident clean-up continues, many have realized the damage may be more expensive than they expected. For some, it's major damage like a tree falling through their roof. Others lost power and had to throw away hundreds of dollars of frozen foods in their deep freeze.

"Phones are definitely busy. A lot of trees down on cars, roofs, fences, just trying to coach people up on how to make temporary repairs to either your roof or your car. Get those tree limbs down to prevent further damage. We had that rainstorm follow up so obviously, we want to patch up those houses," said State Farm agent, Kyle Iske.

Iske added it's been a few years since the Omaha area was hit with a storm to this degree. He referenced a hail storm back in 2017 that had significant damage.

The hurricane-level winds took a toll on the tops of many houses with shingles left loose or knocked off the roof entirely. Trees also crashed into homes.

It's a busy time for both homeowners and roofing companies.

Weekend storms inflicted damage on hundred of Omaha buildings and homes, leaving thousands without power and debris in the streets.

The damage included blown-off roofing, windows and siding as 96 mph blew through the area.

On top of the wind, trees fell into people's homes, possibly causing more than just exterior damage.

Jack Harm, General Manager with Titan Exteriors said their phones are busy with people needing help.

"The process that we are kind of telling customers right now is 'give us a call.' We can come out and do a storm assessment. We'll assess the damage. If we need to dry in the roof or the wall or if there is holes, then we'll make sure to dry it in and make sure everyone is safe and then we'll guide everyone through the insurance process after that," said Harm.

Harm reminds people to stay patient as many people are dealing with similar damages, adding have a roofer come out to take a look before you move forward with insurance.

He said this helps to hone in on what exactly needs to be done to your roof.

