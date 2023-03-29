Stressed by energy bills? There's a national program that could help Nebraskans and Iowans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Are you, or someone you know, stressed about paying to heat your home? A nationwide program called LIHEAP could help, but you'll need to act quickly. The deadline to apply is Friday.

LIHEAP assistance can go toward things like energy bills, weatherization, disconnect notices and fixing or replacing equipment in the home.

It doesn't matter if you have electricity. natural gas, oil or propane.

Nebraska's program manager, Matt Thomsen explained how it works once someone is approved.

“Heating assistance, it consists of a one-time assistance payment per heating season that's issued directly to the eligible household's utility provider. And heating assistance payments range from $344 to $1,240 and it's based on a number of different factors,” said Thomsen.

Here's a list of qualifying factors:



have income at or below 150-percent of the federal poverty level...

meet "liheap" citizenship and residency requirements...

be responsible for home energy utilities and not be otherwise disqualified or ineligible.

The easiest way to find help online if you live in nebraska is DHHS.NE.GOV,then search LEHEAP or call 402-595-1258 in Omaha. Outside of Omaha call 1-800-383-4278.

The deadline to apply is this Friday, March 31, although crisis funding will still be available after that.

If you don't know whether you qualify, apply anyway. There is no penalty.

LIHEAP assistance is also available in Iowa. Connect with the Iowa utilities board online iub.iowa.gov and search LIHEAP — that application period runs through April 30.

