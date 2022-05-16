Stretch of Lake Street renamed to honor legendary photojournalist Rudy Smith Sr.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A stretch of Lake St between North 34th Ave and North 36th St officially has a new name.

The area near Yale Park will now be known as Rudy Smith Sr. St.

Many gathered Saturday at the park for a special dedication ceremony.

The event featured many who spoke of the life and legacy of Smith Sr., who was the first Black photojournalist at the Omaha World-Herald.

His pictures documenting historic events such as the civil rights movement and race riots here in Omaha have left an indelible impression on many.

His family says they hope seeing the name will spark curiosity in anyone who drives by.

"Lake St is a main thoroughfare for north Omaha, this is a main street, so to have his name here—and the thing is, going from generation to generation, kids might see that sign and might want to know who is. Well, with the internet and everything, he is online and they can look him up and see who and what he really was and what he stood for," said Llana Smith, Smith Sr.'s wife.

Smith Sr. died in late 2019. Family and friends from as far away as California and New York were in Omaha for the ceremony.

