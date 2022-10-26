Suspect in Laurel multiple homicide case released from hospital, now lodged in jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Jason Jones, the suspect accused of a quadruple homicide in Laurel Nebraska has been released from the hospital and is now lodged in jail, according to a news release from a Nebraska State Patrol.

The alleged homicides occurred in August.

Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln and lodged in the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, according to NSP.

He is charged with 10 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts.

Investigators allege Jones shot and killed his neighbor across the street, 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, before setting her house on fire. Then, they say, he went three blocks south, broke into another home and fatally shot three people there: 86-year-old Gene Twiford; his wife, 85-year-old Janet Twiford; and their 55-year-old daughter, Dana Twiford.

