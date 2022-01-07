Suspected arson at Benson Gardens apartment complex on Friday in Omaha; one person in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Police Department Sergeant Matt Chandler, police were dispatched along with the Omaha Fire Department at 7:12 a.m. on Friday morning when a caller reported a fire at an apartment complex in the Benson Gardens neighborhood.

Chandler said that an arson suspect was arrested when fire and police units arrived. There are two apartment units affected by the fire, says Chandler, and the damage is minimal. He said a family has also been displaced by the fire.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by Omaha Fire Department arson investigators. Authorities believe no other suspects are at large.

