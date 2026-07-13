Suspected drunk driver appears in court for crash that killed 10-year-old boy

OMAHA, NE. — Tanner Hunt, a 28-year-old Elkhorn resident, appeared in court Monday facing charges of multi-vehicle homicide and DUI after prosecutors say he was driving 98 miles per hour when he collided with a vehicle, killing a 10-year-old.

Hunt appeared before Douglas County District Judge Stephanie Shearer in an orange jumpsuit and on crutches.

"Do you understand those two felony charges and the possible penalties?" Shearer asked.

"Yes, your honor," Hunt replied.

The crash happened Thursday at 114th and West Center Road, where Hunt collided with a red Subaru. The force of the crash split the car in half.

A 10-year-old in the backseat was killed, and a 5-year-old was left with severe injuries.

A community memorial has been placed just south of the crash site.

Prosecutors say Hunt was driving 98 miles per hour — more than double the speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

This was not Hunt's first dangerous driving offense.

At the time of the crash, he was already facing a DUI charge in Sarpy County stemming from an April 3 incident.

In that case, a Bellevue officer clocked Hunt driving 73 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. Court documents say his blood alcohol content was .126.

A Sarpy County judge set bond at $5,000, and Hunt paid his way out of custody.

Shearer set Hunt's bond at $10 million.

"The state is requesting a ten million dollar bond (and) 24/7 GPS," a state prosecutor said.

"I will set the bond as requested by the prosecution at ten million dollars (and) ten percent," Shearer said.

Hunt's next court appearance is set for Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.