Suspects in Westroads shooting make first court appearance

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Makhi Woolridge-Jones, 16, made his first appearance in court on Monday afternoon after being arrested in connection with a Saturday shooting at Westroads Mall.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine told 3 News Now that the teenager would be charged as an adult.

Makhi Woolridge-Jones is facing charges of murder in the first degree, use of a firearm to commit a felony, assault, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The judge ordered him held without bond and a public defender will be appointed to represent him. On Monday, his attorney told the court that the 16-year-old is diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, appeared later on Monday afternoon. He is charged with a Class 2A felony, which is being accessory to a Class 1A felony. He will also be appointed a public defender. The judge set bail at 10% of $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26 at 9 a.m.

According to the Omaha Police Department, 21-year-old Trequez Swift was shot at Westroads Mall on Saturday around Noon. He was transported to CHI Bergan Mercy where he died of his injuries. Ja'Keya Veland was injured in the shooting and hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall following the incident.

