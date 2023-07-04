Symphony performance, parade among 4th of July Events in Omaha metro Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From a symphony concert to a parade you’ll find those things and more close to home this 4th of July. Across the Omaha metro, events are planned to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

At the Gene Leahy Mall Tuesday evening, The Omaha Symphony is set to perform a salute to the military as well as a sing-along.

CEO Jennifer Boomgaarden-Daoud said events like this give more people a chance to enjoy the symphony.

“Part of our mission is to be outside of our concert hall in concerts like this,” she said. “We had 15,000 people in the park last Fourth of July we expect to have a great crowd.”

Whether you’re in downtown Omaha, or downtown Ralston, you’re sure to find Fourth of July events that’ll be pretty hard to miss.

In Ralston, a parade described as one of the largest in the state will take place, the city’s mayor said he expects about 60,000 people to visit Tuesday, this year’s theme celebrates the city’s central location: Ralston, Heart of the Metro.

“We’re right in the middle and we’re kind of the heartbeat of the city,” Mayor Don Groesser said.

New this year, a food-eating competition and an after-party will take place at the Granary following the parade.

Both events will end with fireworks displays.

SEE MORE: Let freedom ring with these local Fourth of July events and firework shows

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.