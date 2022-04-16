'Take Back the Night': UNO students stand in solidarity with sexual assault victims

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. UNO students took part in the annual "Take Back the Night" event Friday evening.

It is intended to bring awareness to sexual assault and violence on campuses and in communities.

Participants marched to Memorial Park where they heard from campus and community speakers and learned more about available resources.

Organizers say it allows people to stand in solidarity.

"This is just something that we're all really passionate about seeing an end to. So that's why we want to stand in solidarity and show students that they are cared for," said Franchesca Espinoza, UNO Women and Gender Equity Center Board Member.

According to RAINN, an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds.

In terms of rape alone, it amounts to about 1 in 6 women and 1 in 33 men who have been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime.

Here is a list of resources for you or someone you know who has been a victim of sexual assault:

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

National Sexual Violence Resource Center

National Organization for Victim Assistance

Women’s Center for Advancement

