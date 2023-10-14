Take Time to Smile: Cat featured on Adoption Option finds home

You may remember a segment we used to do called Adoption Option featuring animals up for adoption in the area.

Last April, we featured a 5-month-old kitten named Reiver at the Midlands Humane Society.

We got a progress update from her new mom on Friday.

When Reiver was found caretakers suspected she was thrown from a car window, and she was diagnosed with feline leukemia.

Her mom says Reiver, now renamed Kiki, was adopted last May.

She tells us Kiki's a happy kitty and doing great with her sister who also has feline leukemia.

