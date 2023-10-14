Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Take Time to Smile: Cat featured on Adoption Option finds home

Last April, we featured a 5-month-old kitten named Reiver at the Midlands Humane Society. We got a progress update from her new mom on Friday.
Posted at 3:16 PM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 16:16:16-04

You may remember a segment we used to do called Adoption Option featuring animals up for adoption in the area.

Last April, we featured a 5-month-old kitten named Reiver at the Midlands Humane Society.

We got a progress update from her new mom on Friday.

When Reiver was found caretakers suspected she was thrown from a car window, and she was diagnosed with feline leukemia.

Her mom says Reiver, now renamed Kiki, was adopted last May.

She tells us Kiki's a happy kitty and doing great with her sister who also has feline leukemia.

SEE MORE: Adoption Option's first feline: Meet Reiver at Midlands Humane Society

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018