Take Time to Smile: First Friday brings art to Benson

Dozens of artists will show off their work alongside live music and painting and more at BFF Omaha's First Friday in the Benson neighborhood in Omaha.
Posted at 8:08 PM, May 06, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Heading into the weekend once more, we want to Take Time to Smile.

Normally, a street closing might not achieve that. But tonight Military Avenue and 62nd Street is shutting down for the First Friday art market in Benson.

Dozens of artists will show off their work alongside live music and painting. Plus there's a new space this year: Trudy's. It's a shared artist space with a fresh variety of hands-on activities, with a grand opening for May’s First Friday.

If you’re feeling active, you can also strap on your skates for the community skating area, which will be a summer-long street closure at 61st and Maple.

Friday’s event by BFF Omaha kicks off the outdoor season of art and runs 'til 10 p.m. Friday.

