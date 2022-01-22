Take Time to Smile: Nebraska Humane Society collaborates with organizations to help animals recover

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Humane Society says hundreds of animals rescued from a home in Papillion continue to get first-rate care — thanks to a variety of collaborating agencies.

They tweeted these photos of the recovering animals.

The Henry Doorly Zoo is giving careful forensic exams to the animals, while a zoo from Wichita is prepping care for the birds and reptiles.

Meanwhile, Nebraska Wildlife took in 40 animals they're uniquely qualified to work with.

Parrot Posse sent cages, perches, toys and food for a variety of birds, and Nebraska Game and Parks Education Center took on some of the native species reptiles.

The Humane Society thanked the community for donating food, cages, tables and supplies.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.