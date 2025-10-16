Tariffs on some imported furniture: How it'll work on Rose Blumkin Drive

New tariffs on imported kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and upholstered furniture are now in effect.

3 News Now's Mary Nelson wondered: If you are planning for a purchase, what would be helpful to know? She took a set of questions to the metro's largest home furnishings retailer.

Let's say it's a recliner - a chair so comfortable, you could doze off. It's upholstered and some of the parts you don't see are made of wood. If it's imported, levies now range from 10% to 50%.

Another figure: For NFM's part, its in-stock inventory is currently around 90%. Which, it says, is the highest it's been all year. That's especially relevant to your wallet because NFM says it does not plan to adjust prices on what's already in-stock. Customers would only see a difference with new imports.

But NFM says its purchasing power and relationships are paying off - allowing them to work with suppliers to, "mitigate the tariffs and contribute to the tariff."

Also know: 50% of the furniture available at NFM is imported.

Finally, what you're shopping for absolutely makes a difference. If it's a solid wood table - that's not subject to the new tariff. However, if the coordinating chairs have padded, upholstered seats, then those could be.

Recent inflation data shows prices for living room, kitchen and dining room furniture rose 9.5% from August 2024 to this past August.

The President didn't announce these new tariffs until September 29, 2025. The week prior, he said on social media that such products made overseas are "flooding" in, and that he wanted to better protect manufacturing in the United States.

