Taste of Omaha packs its bags and moves to Ralston for 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Taste of Omaha is moving to Ralston this year. It will be held at the parking lot of Liberty First Credit Union Arena and an event center, The Granary, about a half mile away.

A shuttle will connect the two venues.

The event will be held from June 2-4 and will feature live music and other performances.

The Omaha City Council members voted in April to not give a liquor license for the event at Elmwood Park.

Residents of the Elmwood Park area complained the festival does a number on the historic park.

Elmwood Park was a temporary location while construction occurred at Heartland of American Park. But the park in the renovated Riverfront will still be under construction this summer. It was originally expected the Riverfront would be available to Taste of Omaha this year.

