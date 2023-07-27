Team Bike Rescue of Omaha works to help underprivileged kids

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The North Omaha non-profit, Team Bike Rescue of Omaha, is helping underprivileged kids with a free transportation option — a bicycle.

But giving bikes to the community goes deeper than just providing transportation.

"Just to see the kids ride the bike and yell because they're having fun, not because they're in pain, not because they're suffering from anything, you just hear them just release the stress," said Founder Richard Settje.

Settje started his non-profit to give people a better opportunity in life than he had growing up.

"To me, I have a hard time understanding it's actually a traumatic childhood," he said. "But when you consistently move, you lose all your friends, you lose all your belongings, you end up homeless out in California."

After Settje's brother was killed, he wanted to do something to change the violence he's seen in his community. He also wanted to provide a tool for kids that they can use to learn and grow.

"If I can help a kid to understand that somebody does care, that they mean something to somebody, they're worth something more than they're being told…"

Team Bike Rescue of Omaha works with several organizations to provide bikes to not only kids but the homeless, refugees and anyone in need.

For Tatiana Feldeer, it's a helpful way to support her family.

"He's a big help because I'm a single mom and bikes and stuff are expensive and he's a big help for the ones that can't get the brand new bikes," she said.

The non-profit also teaches bike safety and how to ride one through community events with partner organizations.

"You know, hearing about these kids up here — north, south … You know, all over Omaha struggling. Not understanding what they're worth is … they're all valuable," said Settje.

Each year they get over 700 bikes and fix at least 400 of them to provide a safe and meaningful experience for those who need them.

Team Bike Rescue of Omaha will be giving bikes away with the Douglas County Sheriff's Department on National Night Out, Tuesday, August 1.

