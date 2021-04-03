Tecumseh inmate seriously injured in assault

TECUMSEH, Neb. (KMTV) - An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution went to the hospital Saturday morning for treatment of serious injuries resulting from an assault by two other inmates.

The assault happened in an outside yard shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Officials said the injured inmate received cuts and puncture wounds to his arms and torso. They added that two homemade weapons were recovered by staff members.

The facility was placed on modified operations and an investigation was launched into the assault.

Findings of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

