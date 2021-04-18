Teen wanted on murder charge in connection to Westroads shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police issued a warrant for first-degree murder for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones on Sunday.

The warrant is in connection to a shooting at Westroads Mall on Saturday that left one person dead and another injured.

If you know where he is, call the OPD homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones on one count of accessory to a felony in connection to the homicide at the mall.

Woolridge-Jones was booked at Douglas County Corrections.

The investigation into Saturday's mall shooting is ongoing.

