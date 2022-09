OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday afternoon police responded to a shooting near 29th and S Streets in Omaha.

3 News Now was told by an Omaha Police Officer on the scene that a teenage girl was transported to Nebraska Medicine with life-threatening injuries.

OPD says the suspect vehicle is a red, Dodge Charger with in-transit plates.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.