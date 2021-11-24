Teenager cited in fatal September vehicle collision; 3 other teens were injured

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine confirmed with 3 News Now that 18-year-old David Kay was cited in connection to a fatal car crash on September 24.

Jamin Creek, 18, was killed in the collision with another vehicle at the intersection of 204th and Q Streets. Three passengers in the same vehicle were injured and the driver of the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital for observation.

Kleine said he does not yet have an arraignment date for Kay.

