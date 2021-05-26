Teenager will stand trial for murder in Omaha mall shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 16-year-old will stand trial for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at Westroads Mall in Omaha.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Makhi Woolridge-Jones, of Omaha, will also be tried for first-degree assault and two firearms charges related to the shooting April 17.

One dead following shooting at Westroads Mall

He is accused of fatally shooting Trequez Swift and injuring 22-year-old Ja’Keya Veland. Police have said the shooting was gang-related.

A police detective testified that Swift was shot twice as he ran from Wooldridge-Jones after they argued. He died about three hours later at a hospital.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.