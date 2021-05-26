Watch
Teenager will stand trial for murder in Omaha mall shooting

Arianna Martinez
A 16-year-old will stand trial for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at Westroads Mall in Omaha.
Posted at 5:21 PM, May 26, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 16-year-old will stand trial for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at Westroads Mall in Omaha.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Makhi Woolridge-Jones, of Omaha, will also be tried for first-degree assault and two firearms charges related to the shooting April 17.

He is accused of fatally shooting Trequez Swift and injuring 22-year-old Ja’Keya Veland. Police have said the shooting was gang-related.

A police detective testified that Swift was shot twice as he ran from Wooldridge-Jones after they argued. He died about three hours later at a hospital.

