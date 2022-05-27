Teens charged with criminal mischief in connection to 'Kool-Aid Man Challenge' in Sarpy County

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Nine juveniles have been charged in Sarpy County in connection to the so-called 'Kool-Aid Man Challenge' TikTok trend.

Vinyl fences in the metro area were damaged during a rash of vandalism incidents. At least one of the incidents was caught on surveillance video.

'Kool-Aid Man Challenge' TikTok trend targets fences across Omahao

Bonnie Moore from the Sarpy County prosecutor's office says charges were officially filed against nine suspects on Thursday. Moore offered the following details:

There were nine alleged victims with fences that were damaged all on the same night.

Nine teenagers, ranging in age from 15 to 17 years old, are now facing charges.

Each has been charged with:

Two counts of criminal mischief, less than $500 Three counts of criminal mischief, ranging $500-$1,500 Three counts of criminal mischief, ranging $1,500-$5,000 One count of criminal mischief, greater than $5,000



The charges were filed in juvenile court and no first court date is yet set.

According to Moore, if convicted, the judge could give them any combination of probation, restitution and community service hours.