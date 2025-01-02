Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas leaves one dead, seven injured

One person dead and seven injured after a Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas.

Incident occurred outside Trump International Hotel.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill confirmed the deceased individual was found inside the Cybertruck.

Witness Ana Bruce from Brazil recounts the explosion.

An explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas involving a rented Tesla Cybertruck has resulted in one fatality and seven injuries.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill says one deceased person was found inside the Cybertruck and seven others had minor injuries. McMahll also stated that the vehicle was rented in Colorado.

Ana Bruce is visiting from Brazil and recounts the explosion.

"Yeah. We had three, three explosions. The first one where we saw the fire. The second one was I guess the battery or something like that. And the third one was the the big explosion that smoked the entire area. And it was the the moment that everybody was that was near was told to evacuate, to stay further away. And so here we are. Can't get in. Nobody can get out. And they are investigating if it was an accident or a crime on purpose" said Bruce.

Tesla founder Elon Musk posted to X that the incident was unrelated to the vehicle itself saying:

"Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards."

Law enforcement believe fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel were connected to a detonation system controlled by the driver.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

