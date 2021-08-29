Texas Roadhouse in Papillion honors fallen U.S. service members

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) - Businesses and people in the community are finding ways to honor the lives of 13 fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice this week.

Texas Roadhouse in Papillion is one of those businesses. The restaurant set a table as tribute, consisting of 13 roses and 13 beers, along with the U.S. flag.

They’re doing what they can to show support for the military, along with the families that are grieving.

"To be able to put the table out and show our support for the 13 men that died. We had one local that passed away in that group of 13. We don't do this for publicity, we're literally out here just trying to support our men and women that are serving our country,” said Texas Roadhouse Papillion service manager Drake Weaver.

One of the 13 who passed away, Cpl. Daegan Page, was an Omaha native.

Weaver says they are setting these tables at Texas Roadhouse locations all across the country.

