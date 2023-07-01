The 30th annual City of Omaha Celebrates America Concert

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friends and family gathered at Memorial Park to kick off the Independence Day weekend with a free concert.

The park opened at 5:00 a.m., and some concertgoers got there early to claim their spots.

Joe Gonzales being one of them.

"We're here to people watch and enjoy the show, fireworks and just have a good time," he said.

Others also got there early to avoid parking troubles.

"We were going to go for lunch somewhere, but it's too hard to find parking," said Jim Hendricksen.

Event marking coordinator, Maggie Winton, said a free concert like this is a huge deal for the entire city.

"The fact that we have amazing headliners like Melissa Ethridge be able to come to our city and put on a show for free is so incredible," said Winton.

Many in attendance were there to celebrate Independence Day weekend, but others came to see one of their favorite artists, Peter Noone.

One fan, who is a part of the Peter Noone Fan Club, travels all over the U.S. to see him perform.

"He's had five shows in my area this month so I'm really excited I didn't have to go very far for a change," said superfan, Marilyn Schnormeier.

Schnormeier brought with her glow sticks, his first album, and even a flag to display at the concert.

"So I have a mega Union Jack flag," said Schnormeier. "And I told Peter to watch for it and that way he knows where we're at."

Whether concertgoers came for the performers, the fireworks or just to spend time with friends and family, the Celebrates America Concert had something for everybody.

