The Campaign for Project Houseworks: Organization's growth reflects growing need for affordable housing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The need for affordable housing in the Omaha area is "urgent," according to Project Houseworks. Its own growth is designed to better meet need locally.



The organization's first event 30 years ago, called Christmas in April, helped five families. They've since served more than 2,500 families and seniors.

Project Houseworks will move into a more functional office space in September, as its Campaign for Project Houseworks, which began in March 2023, closes in on the goal of $4.5 million.

Project Houseworks exercises its mission of safe, secure and affordable housing through different programs - including Aging in Place and Brush Up.

Maybe you've walked a mile in their shoes? Where you outgrew a home? That is what's happening for Project Houseworks - having outgrown its original office.

"We would not be here amid this construction and making this progress without all of you - so thank you," Board President Nancy Stessman said, addressing a group at a frame-signing ceremony.

The new space in South Omaha should be ready by this September.

"You know, you build it for the future. You don't build it for where you're at now. And so, there's going to be some extra space here for additional services and additional staff in the future," Executive Director Jim Clements explained, as he gave 3 News Now a tour.

Clements draws a straight line between their own project and projects in our neighborhoods - as they address the need for affordable housing.

"Well, it's significant because there's a shortage and then, as it relates to the work that we do. Our work is to try and find housing for people who haven't owned their own homes and then, there's hundreds of homes that people don't have the ability to maintain their homes and so, you have those homes that without repairs or work, people really are living in either less-than-desirable conditions or they're just not even able to keep their homes," Clements added.

Project Houseworks works in a few other ways, like furnace maintenance checks and the Brush Up volunteer event in August. The Aging in Place Program is one which Joseph and Nola came to know about a few years back.

"Well, I knew it was free, but I was surprised at the amount of work they did," Joseph recalled.

"You could fall into our porch. There was a huge area that had a hole in it. The wood had rotted, and they repaired that," Nola shared.

Project Houseworks also completed projects on the inside of Joseph and Nola's home.

The organization has discovered that the effects of what they do resonate.

"By preserving the homes and getting them in the hands of homeowners and things like that, we're preserving neighborhoods - it ends up being good not only for the homeowner, but good for the whole block," Clements explained.

It's an unvarnished perspective - possible from the front line.

KMTV's series with Project Houseworks will continue with housing-related stories meant to help us all better understand the challenges and what's working in our neighborhoods.

