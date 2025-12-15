'The Card Shop' offers unique holiday gifts for collectors, sports fans in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For card collectors looking for that perfect holiday gift, a hidden gem sits inside Western Bowl at 131st and L Street in Omaha.

The Card Shop, tucked inside the bowling alley, offers thousands of cards spanning multiple sports and has been serving collectors since September 2001.

"You've got people who collect baseball, football or basketball, potentially even hockey, the niche sports like UFC, wrestling," said Scott Miller, the shop's owner.

Miller has curated an impressive collection over the years, including some unique Nebraska items that catch collectors' attention, including an autographed Tom Osborne Hastings College jersey.

"That's kind of cool from an oddball Husker piece," he said.

To find the shop, customers enter the bowling alley's main entrance, turn right, and look for The Card Shop's door.

With more than two decades in business, Miller has seen the collecting hobby evolve while maintaining a focus on serving local enthusiasts during the holiday shopping season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

