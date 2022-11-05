OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You set your leaves out to the curb, but do you ever wonder what happens next?

We were wondering here at 3 News Now. And it turns out the story takes a few years to fully unfold.

It's turned into compost, which will feed soil around Omaha and beyond. "Oma-Gro" is sold throughout Nebraska and in Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Proceeds from the sale go to support the composting program.

The life of a leaf: From the top of a tree to a compost pile WEB Extra

Omaha's six weeks of free yard waste collection continues through Dec. 2. During this time, paper yard waste bad will be collected and composted. Residents should set them out on trash day. Omahans won't need a sticker for the bags but they will need them for bundles of brush. Visit wasteline.org for sticker locations.

