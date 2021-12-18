'The most exciting day in the Salvation Army's Christmas world:' Toyland distributes toys to families Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After weeks of collecting donations from all across the region, the big day finally came. The Salvation Army's annual Toyland event allowed area families to pick out toys to bring home for their children on Friday.

KMTV 3 News Now is a proud sponsor of Toyland, "the most exciting day in the Salvation Army's Christmas world," according to Major Adam Moore of the Salvation Army.

"We believe strongly that we should celebrate Christmas collectively, and that each family should have that opportunity as well," said Moore.

Last year, the local Salvation Army helped around 4,000 families and they anticipated the figure for this year's Toyland will be much higher due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

