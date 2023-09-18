The Nebraska green property tax postcard, explained

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — About a week ago, Stephen Marchitelli of Elkhorn got a green postcard in the mail with news about his property taxes.

The top of the card caught his attention: "Notice of Proposed Tax Increase."

"I was not happy," said Marchitelli, who's on a fixed income as a recent retiree. "Food's going up, gas is going up, now property taxes are gonna go up, too."

But with that frustration, also comes confusion. Marchitelli has seen headlines about lower tax rates. In fact, as the Omaha World-Herald reported on Monday, all 20 Omaha-area school districts plan to lower rates.

In Douglas County, for example, the cities of Omaha and Ralston plan to lower tax rates, as do Omaha and Bennington Public Schools, according to the Douglas County Clerk. Douglas County and Metropolitan Community College's levies plan to remain the same.

But those are the entities that appear on the "Proposed Tax Increase" postcards across Douglas County.

The "tax increase" refers to entities taking in more in property taxes, which is possible with a lower rate because of a big increase in property valuations over the last year. In Douglas County, the property tax base increased by more than $7 billion, a 12% increase.

A state law passed in 2022 requires school districts, cities, counties and community colleges to be listed on the postcard when the total property tax request amount, or the money the entity expects to collect, increases more than real growth plus 2% compared to the prior year.

Those entities must present at a joint meeting where the community will have a chance to share thoughts.

School districts, cities, counties and community colleges that will be on your tax bill, but aren't on the postcard, don't exceed that amount. In Douglas County, Millard, Elkhorn and Ralston Public Schools, and DC West Community Schools, for example, don't exceed the limit.

That means, it might not be an estimate of your complete tax bill. The postcard compares what you paid in 2022 taxes to a 2023 estimate. The 2023 estimate does not include exemptions and rebates you might qualify for, Douglas County Clerk Dan Esch explained.

Omaha Public Schools, Bennington Public Schools, the City of Omaha, Douglas County, City of Ralston, and Metropolitan Community College will make presentations and hear from taxpayers on Wednesday at a 6 p.m. meeting at the Legislative Chamber at the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center downtown.