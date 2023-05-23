The petition to remove Vinny Palermo from city council moves forward

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The petition to remove Vinny Palermo from his seat on the Omaha City Council is moving forward.

The Douglas County Election Commission confirms Palermo didn't send in a statement of defense, so they're proceeding with the recall effort.

Petitions will be ready for pickup starting Friday. Circulators have 30 days to collect the more than 2,400 signatures needed from District 4. If that happens the commission will certify the signatures.

Palermo is currently in jail right now awaiting trial on federal charges.

