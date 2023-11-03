The season of giving kicks off with a holiday food drive at Brite Ideas Decorating

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Goodbye Halloween, hello Christmas. From November 3-5, Brite Ideas Decorating will be hosting their annual open house and a new food drive with the Salvation Army.

While this Christmas hub is open year round, Brite Ideas open house is a time to celebrate the season of giving.

This year, a Thanksgiving food drive will be accepting canned goods and non-perishable food items.

“With inflation being so high this year and families just trying to, you know, go between paying rent or utilities or food, we wanted to really fill their banks as much as we could,” said Travis Freeman, the owner of Brite Ideas Decorating.

For anyone who brings in food, they'll receive 20% off their order.

Freeman said the goal is to fill a 16-foot truck full of food for families in need this holiday season.

